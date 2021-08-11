(WSVN) - Don’t be surprised if you get a weird alert on your phone Wednesday.

Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, said they will be conducting a national test of the Emergency Alert System at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. #IPAWS pic.twitter.com/VPDMsvVEQ8 — FEMA (@fema) August 11, 2021

The test will appear on televisions and radios, and specially configured cell phones will also receive an emergency message.

The message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Only people who have opted in to the system will receive the alert, and the message may be delivered in English or Spanish.



