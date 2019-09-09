Rescues continue, fellow Bahamians send supplies to hard hit islands via mail boat

NASSAU, Bahamas (WSVN) — More than a week after Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas, there is an increasing sense of desperation among those waiting for help.

Thousands of people in the hardest hit islands of the northern Bahamas have either evacuated or are trying to be evacuated.

The horror left behind by Dorian still remains among residents there.

“There are still more bodies,” said Genoise Arnold, a Marsh Harbour resident.

While some family members are hoping that their missing family members are somewhere safe, the reality is that many of the dead are yet to be recovered.

“You see where we came from? He was right there holding the tree,” said Arnold. “I called him to come and I’d give him a hand but he said his foot can’t touch the water. He got scared.”

Rescues continue and thousands have already been evacuated. Hundreds of these evacuations were carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Residents had to travel in small groups on helicopters during rescues.

“We’re looking at approximately 100 miles to the nearest fuel source to get up there originally in the beginning of the week, with quite a few people needing help,” said Michael Vicchiariello of the U.S. Coast Guard.

There are many people who are still in their battered neighborhoods. Their relatives and friends in Nassau are doing their best to try and help them out.

Boxes of food and supplies and palettes of water are all headed to Grand Bahama after it was hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.

“Candles, water, deodorant and stuff like that,” said Irv Rolle who is sending supplies to the island.

“Baby items, water, candles,” added Elevise Munnings who was also sending supplies.

At Potter’s Key, a dock on a tiny island within the harbor, hundreds of people waited in long lines to donate supplies via a mail boat.

“I have a sister and seven adult nieces, and so we’re sending these over to Freeport for them,” said Sandra Gibson as she waited in line.

Despite the long line and the hot sun, those who were donating did not complain.

“I didn’t get frustrated because I need these things to get there,” said Gibson. “There’s no need for frustration. Right now, I just need to get these on there.”

Those whose supplies have made it on to the boat were told that the supplies would arrive in Freeport Tuesday morning.

After what their friends and family have endured, the supplies are something to look forward to.

