ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Are you feeling lucky? A jumbo jackpot is up for grabs.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

27-29-45-55-58, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3.

The prize for this drawing is an estimated $400 million, which could increase depending on the number of tickets that were sold. It’s one of the largest prizes in the game’s history.

No one has won the Powerball since June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.