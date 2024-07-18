A group of great white sharks engaged in a feeding frenzy off the coast of Massachusetts, where fisherman Mike Pitten captured the remarkable event.

Pitten, visiting the area, spotted a whale carcass surrounded by multiple great white sharks. The scene intensified when a 20-foot-long great white appeared, ready to feast.

“Comes up, aggressively rips pieces of the whale, shaking the entire whale, which is crazy considering the whale is 30 to 35 feet,” Pitten described. “It was really a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Though an experienced fisherman, Pitten says he’ll never forget witnessing the extraordinary event.

