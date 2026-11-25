(WSVN) - Gift givers will have to prepare for a shipping surcharge this holiday season.

FedEx announced oversized packages shipped by couriers will be slapped with a $117.25 fee. This fee will be in effect through Dec. 27.

Residential ground shipments will also see an 80 cent price increase.

Customers shipping through UPS will also face similar additional fees.

Oversized packages will face an additional $117.50 charge, which runs through Dec. 26, while residential ground shipments will cost an extra 75 cents.

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