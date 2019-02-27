FedEx unveils ‘SameDay’ delivery bot

FedEx is stepping into the future and creating an autonomous delivery robot that will help retailers get their deliveries to their customers.

FedEx said their “SameDay Bot” will allow retailers to accept orders from nearby customers and deliver them directly to customers’ homes or businesses the very same day.

The delivery company said they are working with companies like AutoZone, Lowe’s, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart “to help assess retailers’ autonomous delivery needs.”

On average, over 60 percent of customers live within a 3-mile radius of a store location, so having a method to deliver items on the same day would be beneficial.

The robot, which can deliver smaller shipments, is designed to travel on sidewalks and alongside roads. It also features pedestrian-safe technology and multiple cameras. The robot can even travel on unpaved roads and navigate curbs and and doorsteps.

FedEx said the robot will be tested out in select cities beginning this summer.

