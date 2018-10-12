FedEx hiring 55,000 seasonal workers ahead of busy holiday season

(WSVN) - FedEx says it expects to add more than 55,000 seasonal jobs across the United States for the busy holiday season.

The company is looking to add seasonal package handlers at their ground facilities, but there will be other opportunities available during the holidays in preparation for an expected increase in shipments.

FedEx says it will increase hours for existing employees in addition to the seasonal hirings, and will boost its operations to six days per week.

For more information or to submit an application, visit FedEx’s employment website.

