FedEx driver killed after semi truck part flies through windshield

A FedEx driver was killed Wednesday after a piece from a semi truck flew into his windshield as he drove on Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando.

According to WKMG, 61-year-old Charles Sexton was driving behind a tractor-trailer that was hauling sod when the semi’s brake drum and tire tread separated from the truck. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the brake drum bounced off the road and went through Sexton’s windshield.

Sexton was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi was not injured. At this point it is unknown if he will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

