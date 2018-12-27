Federal rule requiring hospitals to post prices online to go into effect next week

(WSVN) - A new federal rule requiring hospitals to post a list of their standard prices online is set to go into effect next week.

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the rule will require “hospitals to post their standard list of prices on the Internet and in a machine-readable format, rather than just being required to make them available in some form.”

Seema Verma, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told the Associated Press that the new requirement for online prices reflects the Trump administration’s efforts to help patients become better decision makers.

“We are just beginning on price transparency,” said Verma. “We know that hospitals have this information, and we’re asking them to post what they have online.”

With the prices available online, patients will be able to compare prices before seeking treatment.

According to Fox 13, the rule is set to go into effect on Jan. 1.

