Federal charges against man in missing Georgia mom case dropped; now faces state charge

(WSVN) - The man who was at the center of an investigation of a missing mom is now facing a different charge.

Shannon Ryan, 40, is now facing a state child neglect charge.

Federal prosecutors dropped their case against Ryan. He had been accused of lying to police and kidnapping at the federal level.

He booked into the Broward County Jail on Wednesday.

Ryan was implicated in the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett who traveled from Georgia to South Florida.

Cavett was last seen near Ryan’s Lexus at a gas station in Hollywood.

Her son was found alone in Miramar and Cavett hasn’t been seen since.

