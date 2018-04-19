‘Fearless Girl’ to leave Wall Street’s ‘Charging Bull’

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Fearless Girl” statue near Wall Street that has become a global symbol of female can-do business spirit will be moved from her spot facing the “Charging Bull” to a location by the New York Stock Exchange.

The ponytailed girl in a windblown dress became an internet sensation last spring when the artwork popped up confronting the famous bull that was a symbol of the American financial resilience in the wake of the 1987 stock market crash.

State Street Global Advisors, the firm that installed the “Fearless Girl” statue in March 2017, said Thursday that it will be moved by the end of the year.

“Fearless Girl” was designed to call attention to a State Street initiative to increase the number of women on corporate boards.

