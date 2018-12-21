FDA warns teething jewelry for babies can cause strangulation, death

(WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents about teething jewelry after receiving reports about serious injuries and even death resulting from their use.

The products include necklaces and bracelets that are meant to be worn as jewelry by either adults or children, yet durable enough to help ease an infant’s teething pain. They are also marketed to provide sensory stimulation to individuals with autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The FDA says several injuries and one death have been reported as a result of the products being worn by babies. Experts said the popular teething items can cause choking, strangulation, serious injuries, or even death.

“Strangulation can happen if a necklace is wrapped too tightly around the child’s neck or if the necklace catches on an object such as a crib,” the FDA warned.

The FDA said an 18-month-old boy was strangled to death by his amber teething necklace during a nap. Health officials also said a 7-month-old child choked on a wooden teething bracelet’s beads and was hospitalized.

The agency is encouraging consumers and health care professionals to report injuries or adverse events that occur from using teething jewelry by filing a report at 1-800-FDA-1088 or online at MedWatch, the FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting program.

