FDA warns of sweetener in human food that could be deadly to dogs

(WSVN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about a sugar substitute in human food that could be deadly if ingested by dogs.

The FDA is warning the public to be cautious of foods and products containing the sugar substitute xylitol around dogs. The sweetener can cause dogs to vomit, followed by lethargy, weakness, staggering incoordination, collapse and seizures.

If left untreated, xylitol poisoning can be life-threatening.

The sweetener is often used in breath mints, baked goods, toothpaste, sugar-free desserts, baked goods, some peanut and nut butters and more.

It is recommended that dog owners read the label of any treats that they might give their dog to make sure it doesn’t include xylitol.

If you think your dog may have consumed xylitol, call your vet, emergency clinic or animal poison control center right away.

