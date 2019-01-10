FDA warns of chocolate, caramel candies potentially contaminated with hepatitis A

(WSVN) - If you have a sweet tooth for chocolate and caramel, you may want to be on the lookout.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers to throw away any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas purchased after Nov. 18 after a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A.

The candies were sold in retail stores, through QVC and the company’s website.

The FDA said they are working with the company on a voluntary recall of the products.

The FDA noted that so far, no cases of hepatitis A have been linked to consumption of the candies.

Officials said hepatitis A can have a long incubation period and can have serious health consequences, especially for people who have other health problems.

The disease targets the liver and the effects can range from mild to severe.

