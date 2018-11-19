FDA warns against honey-filled pacifiers after babies hospitalized with botulism

(WSVN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning for parents and caregivers against the dangers posed by honey-filled pacifiers or pacifiers dipped in honey.

The FDA said four infants have been hospitalized with botulism. According to the Texas Department of State and Health Services, each child had a pacifier filled with honey that was bought in Mexico, though they note the same pacifiers are available in the U.S. as well.

#REMINDER ⚠️Do NOT give children 👶 less than 1 yr old #honey.

FDA has rec'd reports from the state of Texas @TexasDSHS – 4 infants have been hospitalized w/ #botulism. All 4 had used #pacifiers containing honey from Mexico & available thru US retailers. https://t.co/e9hj78bzgm pic.twitter.com/mvUicbGlJY — FDA FOOD (@FDAfood) November 16, 2018

Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.

The FDA says honey is a known source of one of the bacterias that causes botulism.

Infants are incredibly susceptible to the disease due to their undeveloped digestive systems. As a result, the FDA says parents and caregivers should not give honey or honey products to children younger than 12 months old.

According to the Texas Health Department, honey-filled pacifiers are not common in the United States, but they may be available in specialty stores or online.

Officials also recommend avoiding pacifiers filled with any other food substance.

