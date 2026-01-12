(WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a recall to the highest danger level after several cheese products tested positive for listeria.

Specific cheese products produced by The Ambriola Company are affected by the recall.

The products were distributed nationwide between Nov. 3 and Nov. 20.

The recall was updated by the FDA this past week because the products may cause serious health consequences or even death.

Customers are urged to throw them out and seek a refund.

