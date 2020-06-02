FDA to allow more companies to produce hand sanitizers ahead of hurricane season

(WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is making it easier for persons to get supplies needed for the hurricane season.

The agency plans on allowing more companies to make hand sanitizers, because the demand for hand sanitizers is outpacing the supply during the pandemic.

They will allow some ethanol producers to make sure the hand sanitizers are made.

The FDA warns, however, that this could mean allowing some small amounts of impurities in the products.

