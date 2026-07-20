The Food and Drug Administration announced today that a sample of lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico, initially reported positive for Cyclospora on July 18, 2026, has been determined to be a false positive. FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and concluded the finding did not represent true amplification.

The initial positive result was reported by the Food and Drug Administration on July 18, 2026. The agency has since removed the information about the sample from its update and has notified Taylor Farms de Mexico about the corrected finding.

An Update for You pic.twitter.com/n1g2Ck84i8 — Taylor Farms (@YourTaylorFarms) July 20, 2026

The FDA highlighted the complexity involved in detecting Cyclospora. This complexity led to the re-review of the sample results by the agency’s laboratory experts.

The Food and Drug Administration continues to work with Taylor Farms de Mexico to ensure that any product implicated in the ongoing outbreak has been removed from the market.

The FDA and state partners are actively collecting and analyzing product samples. As of yesterday, July 19, 2026, there are no other confirmed positive sample results for Cyclospora in product testing.

The Food and Drug Administration and its state partners will continue their efforts to collect and analyze product samples.

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