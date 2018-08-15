FDA recalls two thyroid medications due to possible contamination

(WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration says two thyroid medications are being recalled by their manufacturer due to the risks of contamination.

Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of both Levothyroxine and Liothyronine, which were distributed as tablets at the wholesale level.

“These products are being recalled as a precaution because they were manufactured using active pharmaceutical ingredients that were sourced prior to the FDA’s Import Alert of Sichuan Friendly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which as a result of a 2017 inspection were found to have deficiencies with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Substandard cGMP practices could represent the possibility of risk being introduced into the manufacturing process,” the website states.

The recall affects both medications in their tablet form, which come in 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg dosages.

Anyone with questions about the recall should contact Westminster’s Regulatory Affairs department at (888) 354-9939.

A full list of the medicine lots and expiration dates can be found here.

