The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated a recall of approximately 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta due to potential foreign material.

The affected products are being removed from shelves in Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi.

As of now, the FDA has not disclosed details about the nature of the foreign material.

Consumers in these states are advised to check their purchased products and promptly discard any impacted items.

