FDA recalls multiple dry dog food brands

The FDA has issued an alert for the recall of several dry dog food brands.

According to WKRN, the recall was made after the FDA received several complaints that dogs eating the food had elevated levels of vitamin D toxicity.

High vitamin D toxicity in your dog’s diet can lead to life-threatening side effects like kidney failure.

Symptoms to be on the lookout for include vomiting, drooling, lack of energy, weight loss, excessive thirst and loss of appetite.

When searching for the right food for your pet, veterinary professionals highly recommend purchasing food that has an AAFCO label on the side of the bag.

The dry dog food brands that were recalled include the following:

Nutrisca

4 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12495-7

15 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12795-8

28 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12895-5

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020.

Natural Life Pet Products

17.5 lbs. Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-12344-08175-1

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020.

Kroger

4 lbs Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food Bag UPC: 11110-83556

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of November 1, 2018 through November 16, 2019

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00862-0

28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00863-7

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6

16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3

30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0

Bags affected have a Best Buy Date Code of November 1, 2018 through November 8, 2019.

Elm Pet Foods

3lb Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe Bag UPC: 0-70155-22507-8

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of:

TD2 26 FEB 2019

TE1 30 APR 2019

TD1 5 SEP 2019

TD2 5 SEP 2019

28lb Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe Bag UPC: 0-70155-22513-9

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of:

TB3 6 APR 2019

TA1 2 JULY 2019

TI1 2 JULY 2019

40lb Elm K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe Bag UPC: 0-70155-22522-9

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of:

TB3 14 Sep 2019

TA2 22 Sep 2019

TB2 11 Oct 2019

ANF, Inc.

3 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097231622

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of: NOV 23 2019

7.5 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097203300

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of: NOV 20 2019

King Soopers

Product UPC Best by Dates Size

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food Bag UPC: 11110-83556

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of November 1, 2018 November 16, 2019 4 LB

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food Bag UPC: 11110-83573

Bags affected have a Best By Date code ofNovember 1, 2018 November 16, 2019 14 LB

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food Bag UPC: 11110-89076

Bags affected have a Best By Date code ofNovember 1, 2018 November 16, 2019 24 LB

Lidl

Orlando Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

Lidl product number 215662

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of:

TI1 3 Mar 2019

TB2 21 Mar 2019

TB3 21 Mar 2019

TA2 19 Apr 2019

TB1 15 May 2019

TB2 15 May 2019

If your dog consumed any of the products listed above and has experienced any symptoms of vitamin D toxicity contact their veterinarian as soon as possible.

