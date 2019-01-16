FDA recalls multiple dry dog food brands

The FDA has issued an alert for the recall of several dry dog food brands.
According to WKRN, the recall was made after the FDA received several complaints that dogs eating the food had elevated levels of vitamin D toxicity.
High vitamin D toxicity in your dog’s diet can lead to life-threatening side effects like kidney failure.
Symptoms to be on the lookout for include vomiting, drooling, lack of energy, weight loss, excessive thirst and loss of appetite.
When searching for the right food for your pet, veterinary professionals highly recommend purchasing food that has an AAFCO label on the side of the bag.
The dry dog food brands that were recalled include the following:
Nutrisca
4 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12495-7
15 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12795-8
28 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12895-5
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020.
Natural Life Pet Products
17.5 lbs. Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-12344-08175-1
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020.
Kroger
4 lbs Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food Bag UPC: 11110-83556
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of November 1, 2018 through November 16, 2019
Sunshine Mills, Inc.
Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00862-0
28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00863-7
Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0
40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0
Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6
16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3
30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0
Bags affected have a Best Buy Date Code of November 1, 2018 through November 8, 2019.
Elm Pet Foods
3lb Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe Bag UPC: 0-70155-22507-8
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of:
TD2 26 FEB 2019
TE1 30 APR 2019
TD1 5 SEP 2019
TD2 5 SEP 2019
28lb Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe Bag UPC: 0-70155-22513-9
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of:
TB3 6 APR 2019
TA1 2 JULY 2019
TI1 2 JULY 2019
40lb Elm K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe Bag UPC: 0-70155-22522-9
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of:
TB3 14 Sep 2019
TA2 22 Sep 2019
TB2 11 Oct 2019
ANF, Inc.
3 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097231622
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of: NOV 23 2019
7.5 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097203300
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of: NOV 20 2019
King Soopers
Product UPC Best by Dates Size
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food Bag UPC: 11110-83556
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of November 1, 2018 November 16, 2019 4 LB
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food Bag UPC: 11110-83573
Bags affected have a Best By Date code ofNovember 1, 2018 November 16, 2019 14 LB
Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food Bag UPC: 11110-89076
Bags affected have a Best By Date code ofNovember 1, 2018 November 16, 2019 24 LB
Lidl
Orlando Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
Lidl product number 215662
Bags affected have a Best By Date code of:
TI1 3 Mar 2019
TB2 21 Mar 2019
TB3 21 Mar 2019
TA2 19 Apr 2019
TB1 15 May 2019
TB2 15 May 2019
If your dog consumed any of the products listed above and has experienced any symptoms of vitamin D toxicity contact their veterinarian as soon as possible.
