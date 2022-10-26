(WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warnings after a recall of more than half a million electric heating pads.

Mighty Bliss heating pads were distributed between July 2021 and July 2022.

They were sold on Amazon and the Walmart website.

The FDA said it has received almost 300 complaints regarding electrical problems.

