SAN FRANCISCO — The FDA is on the brink of approving anti-aging drugs for dogs, with San Francisco-based biotech company “Loyal” at the forefront of this groundbreaking development.

The drug, designed to extend the lifespan of larger dog breeds, is gaining recognition from the FDA, which acknowledges its “reasonable expectation of effectiveness.”

Administered via injection by veterinarians, the drug is set to revolutionize canine health and aging. Loyal is also working on a pill version of the drug to provide additional options for pet owners.

The study for these anti-aging drugs is scheduled to commence in either 2024 or 2025.

