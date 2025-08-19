MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal officials are warning consumers not to eat Walmart’s Great Value frozen shrimp after shipments imported from Indonesia were flagged for possible radioactive contamination at several U.S. ports, including Miami.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Customs and Border Protection detected Cesium-137, a man-made radioactive isotope, in shipping containers carrying frozen shrimp processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, also known as BMS Foods.

While a contaminated product has not entered U.S. commerce, the FDA said shrimp imported after the initial detection may pose a safety concern because of unsanitary conditions and possible exposure.

Walmart has been advised to recall three specific lots of its Great Value frozen raw white shrimp, each with a best-by date of March 15, 2027.

Consumers who purchased the affected bags are urged to throw them away and not serve them.

The FDA said the highest level of Cesium-137 detected in testing was below its intervention threshold but warned that long-term exposure, even at low doses, could increase the risk of cancer.

The shipments were flagged at ports in Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah and Miami.

The FDA has now placed the Indonesian company on an import alert to block further seafood shipments until the contamination issue is resolved.

The agency said its investigation is ongoing and more product information may be released as it becomes available.

