In a New Year’s alert, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning consumers about a recall of Nutramigen powdered infant formula by Mead Johnson Nutrition.

The voluntary recall, affecting more than 675,000 cans, is due to the potential presence of a rare bacteria.

This specific formula is commonly used for infants with allergies to cow’s milk.

To date, the FDA reports no illnesses associated with the recalled product. However, caution is urged, and parents or caregivers using this formula are advised to check for lot numbers and take necessary precautions.

