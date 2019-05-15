FDA issues recall on tattoo ink contaminated with bacteria

(WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on several tattoo inks due to a bacteria contamination.

The recall alerts consumers, tattoo artists and retailers of potential serious injury that can stem from using the inks.

The inks being recalled include:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Consumers are recommended to avoid getting tattoos with the recalled inks, while tattoo artists and retailers are urged to avoid using or selling the inks due to the risk of infection and injury.

Symptoms of a tattoo-ink infection include rashes or lesions where the ink is applied. The FDA warns that some tattoo infections can result in permanent scarring.

