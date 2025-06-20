(WSVN) - A popular children’s cough syrup product is being pulled from shelves, so consumers are being urged to check their pantries.

Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Medtech Products Inc. is pulling five lots of its Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup due to possible bacterial contamination concerns.

The FDA said the bacteria can cause two types of food-borne illnesses, and high exposure can be deadly.

The cough syrup was distributed nationwide between Dec. 14, 2022 and June 4, 2025.

While no illnesses have been reported, consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately.

