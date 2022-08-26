(WSVN) - It is time to check those freezers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert, Tuesday.

It concerned Perdue’s frozen gluten-free chicken breast tenders.

The products may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

This product is sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The agency said bags produced on July 12 with a ‘best if used by’ date of July 12, 2023, should either be thrown away or returned.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.