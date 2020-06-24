FDA grants fast track for COVID-19 treatment drug

(WSVN) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is fast tracking an experimental COVID-19 treatment.

The drug, RLF-100, is currently being studied at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

It was previously only being given to coronavirus patients already on a ventilator.

RLF-100 is said to work by blocking COVID-19 from attaching to the lungs.

Under the new fast track protocol, the FDA will allow doctors to request an inhaled version of the drug.

RLF-100 would be used on patients with COVID-19 related breathing problems prior to using a ventilator.

The drug’s manufacturers, NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics, will be submitting the treatment plan for FDA approval.

