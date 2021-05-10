FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children between 12 and 15

(WSVN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Pfizer-BioNTech was originally granted Emergency Use Authorization in December for people 16 years old and older.

The FDA has since amended that authorization to include adolescents 12 through 15.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.