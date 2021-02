(WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer vaccine to be transported and stored at normal freezing temperatures.

The previous recommendation was for the doses to be stored at temperatures between -80 and -60 degrees Celsius.

Thursday’s announcement relieved some of the troubles with transporting and storing the shots.

