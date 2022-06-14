(WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for the treatment of alopecia.

FDA officials on Monday confirmed their approval of Olumiant for those who have the condition that causes hair loss.

Alopecia areata attacks hair follicles, causing hair to fall out in clumps and leading to patchy baldness.

Around 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Two trials of Olumiant showed that about a third of people who took the drug regrew enough of their hair to cover 80% of their scalp.

The drug is manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company.

