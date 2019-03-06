FDA approves new anti-depressant with chemical similar to ketamine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new anti-depressant with a chemical similar to ketamine.

The anti-depressant Spravato comes in the form of a nasal spray from Johnson & Johnson that will be paired with an oral medication.

The ingredient in Spravato, chemically similar to ketamine, is causing concerns for possible abuse or misuse.

Ketamine is commonly known as Special K, an illegal party drug common at raves.

The FDA is requiring patients who are prescribed the drug to be monitored closely, due to the possibility of negative reactions of sedation and disassociation tied to the drug.

Spravato is said to help with the treatment of depression in adults who have not benefited from at least two other anti-depressant medications.

The drug will only be available through a restricted distribution system.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.