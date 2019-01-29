FBI searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Tennessee

The FBI is reaching out to the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Tennessee.

Savannah Leigh Pruit has been missing for over two weeks.

She was last seen on Jan. 13 at her home in Madisonville, TN.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are actively working with the FBI on this case.

According to deputies, detectives believe Pruitt may have traveled to the area around Corbin, Kentucky.

Authorities said Pruitt has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

“If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Miss Pruitt, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-3911 (423-442-HELP) or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” said Sheriff Tommy Jones.

