AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida mansion is the center of a raid conducted by the FBI that may be connected to an investigation on the other side of the country.

Federal officials conducted the early Wednesday morning raid in Aventura, within the Williams Island guard gates and inside the Island Estates gated community.

Law enforcement officers were seen outside a home located along Island Estates Drive.

Residents woke up to FBI agents commanding all occupants of the home to come out with their hands up over a loudspeaker.

“All occupants of 3914 Island Estates Drive, this is the FBI. We have a search warrant for this residence. All occupants inside the residence exit the front door at this time with your hands up,” said the FBI agent.

7News obtained cellphone video showing a bird’s-eye view from Williams Island, which captures lights from multiple federal and local law enforcement vehicles outside the residence.

Another video shows law enforcement boats in the water near the residence.

On Wednesday, 7News reached out to the FBI. A spokesperson with the agency responded:

“I can confirm that the FBI is in the vicinity of that location conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity related to an investigation from the FBI’s L.A. office. L.A. is tentatively planning a press conference on this matter for Thursday at 10 a.m. PST.” Federal Bureau of Investigation

Aventura Police Department confirmed this was an FBI raid.

As of Wednesday night, the FBI did not offer any additional details on their investigation or potential subjects.

7News will have more details following Thursday’s scheduled news conference at 1 p.m.

