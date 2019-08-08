FBI: Over 100 minors identified or rescued, nearly 70 people charged in sex trafficking investigation

An FBI investigation resulted in the recovery or identification of over 100 minors and the arrests of almost 70 people.

According to the FBI, the initiative, called Operation Independence Day, took place during the month of July and saw help from over 400 law enforcement agencies across the country.

In total, investigators said 103 juveniles were identified or recovered and 67 suspected traffickers were arrested. The sweep also resulted in 60 new federal investigations.

Investigators also said they encountered 39 adult victims.

“The FBI is fiercely focused on recovering child victims and arresting the sex traffickers who exploit them,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “Through operations like this, the FBI helps child victims escape the abusive life of sex trafficking.”

Among the victims include one minor from Miami, 14 from Las Vegas, 13 from Dallas, and nine from Detroit.

