Father thanks stranger for heartwarming exchange with young daughter

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — An Oklahoma man is thanking a complete stranger after he proved that not everyone in the world is a bad person.

Sharing his story on Facebook, Kevin Armentrout said his daughter was being her “usual inquisitive self” and saying “Hi” to as many people as she could.

However, one man she went up to named Joseph asked her if she wanted to sit with him.

Armentrout said Joseph then pulled out his tablet and showed his daughter how to draw and the pair watched cartoons together.

“This wasn’t a short little exchange, this was 45 minutes,” Armentrout wrote. “Watching them in that moment, I couldn’t help but think, different genders, different races, different generations and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her.”

“In a country that is continuously fed that it’s so deeply divided by beliefs, I want her life to be filled with moments like thi s… not liberal or conservative, republican or democrat, socialist or capitalist, just HUMAN.” Armentrout added.

Armentrout continued his post by thanking Joseph and asking him to continue shining his light in the world.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.