Father surprises 2-year-old daughter fighting cancer with dance in hospital room

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A father surprised his 2-year-old daughter who is battling cancer with a special dance right in her hospital room.

Two-year-old Phoenix was diagnosed with both acute myeloid leukemia and a bone marrow failure disorder at the beginning of August, according to her GoFundMe page. As part of her treatment, she is set to undergo four rounds of aggressive chemotherapy that will be completed in a five-month span.

After the first round of chemo, which involved several weeks of treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a nurse brought a dress to the little girl’s room, saying it was dropped off by a volunteer. But it turned out to be an adorable surprise from Phoenix’s father, Brad Thompson, who held a special father-daughter dance in her hospital room.

Brad was dressed up in a suit for the occasion, and the pair danced to Tim McGraw’s “My Little Girl.”

Christina Thompson shared a video of the heartfelt moment on Facebook.

“I mean honestly I don’t think I could have picked a better man for my kids,” Christina wrote. “At 2-years-old this is hard on her, on her family and the people that love her. These little moments make these times not so hard.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family care for Phoenix and their four other children during her treatment. To donate, click here.

