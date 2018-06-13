Father shares heartbreaking photo of son comforting sister dying of cancer

(WSVN) - A father in Arkansas shared a heartbreaking photo of his son comforting his little sister, who was dying of cancer.

Matt Sooter wrote an emotional post on June 2nd, the day before his 4-year-old daughter Adalynn passed away.

“A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his playmate, his best friend, his little sister,” Sooter wrote in the caption, showing his son Jackson comforting her. “This isn’t how it’s supposed to be. But this is the broken world we live in.”

“Pray for Jackson,” Sooter continued. “He doesn’t want to leave her side and we won’t make him.”

Adalynn passed away the next day. She had been diagnosed with Diffuse-Intrinsic-Pontene-Glioma (DIPG) in 2016, with a tumor growing in her brain.

The family now hopes to raise awareness for DIPG. They are asking for donations to be made to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, or the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

