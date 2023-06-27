PEORIA, Ill. (WSVN)- An Illinois father made a courageous call to save his children when their apartment building went up in flames, they were trapped on the top floor with no way out until the father saw a window of opportunity at their Peoria Illinois home.

The family woke up to the flames at their Illinois home and the father was left with no choice but to make a scary decision.

“If I close my eyes, all I see is fire and my kid dropping,” said Kaleb Martin, Father to his daughter.

Martin hasn’t gotten much sleep this week, since the night he and his family were woken up by the fire alarm.

“As soon as I opened the front door, the flames were right there in the hallway. There was no, absolutely no chance of getting down the hallway. They were there,” said Martin.

He leaped into action by breaking and opening a window to get his family fresh air.

Peoria County deputies tried to get into the building, but the fire was already too strong that left only one way out. Bystanders and deputies created a catch basin using a sheet.

He held his five-year-old out the window, working up the strength to let go.

“Three stories up, and it just looks like it’s such a thin sheet that they got, It’s like, is it gonna catch my daughter?” said Martin. “And it’s nothing but concrete below us and the guy down that you see on the video saying you, you trust me, you have my word,” he continued. ” I, I counted to three, I looked down at them, and I let her go.”

Martin, his fiancé, and their other daughter then escaped using a fire ladder.

The family of four was then taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and some with burns.

His fiance was placed into a medically induced coma for her injuries but is expected to be okay. Both girls are now inseparable even while recovering.

“I mean, they were literally in the hospital, they had two rooms that were like this and had a window in between, and they had walkie-talkies,” said Charles Martin, Kaleb’s uncle.

Their father salvaged their bikes from the fire using it as an escape from their situation and now family and friends are finding ways to help them and the other 17 families affected by the fire.

“I know what he’s going through. I can’t even imagine what the other families are going through because, you know, they’ve lost everything too,” said Charles Martin.

Firefighters returned to the home a few days later because there were still hot spots with lingering smoke.

