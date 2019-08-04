Father of Parkland victim, in El Paso during mall shooting, speaks out on gun violence

EL PASO, Texas (WSVN) — The father of a teen who was killed during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman High School weighed in on the mass shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, which unfolded while he was visiting that city.

Manuel and Patricia Oliver are in El Paso this weekend to celebrate what would have been their son Joaquin’s 19th birthday on Sunday.

Manuel, an artist, is working on a mural in El Paso that is set to be unveiled.

In a Skype interview with 7News on Saturday, the painter expressed his support for another city now in mourning due to gun violence.

“Sadly but true, um, it happened again, and we’ve been talking about this for a while, and I don’t get why they don’t get it,” he said.

Seventeen students and staff were killed in the Stoneman Douglas shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

