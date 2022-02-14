PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - On the fourth anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Manuel Oliver is making a statement against gun violence.
Manuel is the father of Joaquin Oliver, who died on Feb. 14, 2018.
On Monday, Manuel climbed 150 feet up a crane near the White House to make his peaceful demonstration.
He hung a banner displaying a picture of his son which also read, “45K PEOPLE DIED FROM GUN VIOLENCE ON YOUR WATCH!” It also had a link to the following website: https://www.shockmarket.org/
Joaquin and 16 others lost their lives in the shooting.
