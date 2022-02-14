PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - On the fourth anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Manuel Oliver is making a statement against gun violence.

Manuel is the father of Joaquin Oliver, who died on Feb. 14, 2018.

On Monday, Manuel climbed 150 feet up a crane near the White House to make his peaceful demonstration.

He hung a banner displaying a picture of his son which also read, “45K PEOPLE DIED FROM GUN VIOLENCE ON YOUR WATCH!” It also had a link to the following website: https://www.shockmarket.org/

Joaquin and 16 others lost their lives in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox