PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - On the fourth anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Manuel Oliver is making a statement against gun violence.

Manuel is the father of Joaquin Oliver, who died on Feb. 14, 2018.

On Monday, Manuel climbed 150 feet up a crane near the White House to make his peaceful demonstration.

I was in DC on December asking to meet @POTUS . Today GUAC is with me making he's own statement! So the whole nation can judge our reality . 150 feet high in front of the WH. Peaceful action. Police is on the ground! pic.twitter.com/xwlvm2pGPi — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) February 14, 2022

He hung a banner displaying a picture of his son which also read, “45K PEOPLE DIED FROM GUN VIOLENCE ON YOUR WATCH!” It also had a link to the following website: https://www.shockmarket.org/

Joaquin and 16 others lost their lives in the shooting.

