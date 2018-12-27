Father flies on several flights to spend time with daughter on Christmas

(WSVN) - A father went above and beyond to spend time with his daughter, who had to work on Christmas.

Pierce Vaughn is a flight attendant for Delta and was scheduled to work Christmas day.

When Vaughn’s father found out, he used his daughter’s family benefits and booked a seat in all of her flights for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The heartwarming story went viral after one of Vaughn’s father’s seatmate posted about it on Facebook.

Vaughn said her father flew on a total of six flights.

