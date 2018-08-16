Father attacks registered sex offender accused of kidnapping, raping his 3-year-old daughter

SAN DIEGO (WSVN) — A distraught father attacked his neighbor after he said the man broke into his home in broad daylight to kidnap and rape his 3-year-old daughter.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, 46-year-old Francisco Diaz is facing life in prison after prosecutors said he went to the home next door, removed the window screen of the bedroom where the 3-year-old child was sleeping, and sexually assaulted the girl.

When the girl woke up and started crying, prosecutors said Diaz climbed out of the window while carrying the child.

Investigators said as Diaz returned home with the girl, his mother saw them and noticed the girl was naked from the waist down. She then wrapped a blanket around the child and returned her to her family.

According to Fox 5 San Diego, the girl told her father what happened, and the father went and got into a fight with Diaz before they were separated by police and Diaz was arrested.

Police later learned that a male relative of the young girl claimed to have seen Diaz looking into his bedroom sliding glass door some time before the incident.

According to state records, Diaz is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2007 of molesting a child under the age of 18. He now faces four felony charges: kidnapping, threat to cause death, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and sodomy with a minor. He is being held without bail.

Diaz has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

