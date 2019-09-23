Father dies after jumping in front of moving train while holding 5-year-old daughter

NEW YORK (WSVN) — New York City commuters worked together to pull a young girl from under a train car after, witnesses said, a father jumped in front of a moving train with his daughter in his arms.

The incident happened on a New York subway platform, Monday morning.

“The man I saw jump in had a little girl, in his arms,” said Jennifer Hub, a witness. “Next thing I know, he and her jumped.”

The train hit the 45-year-old father and his daughter.

The operator spotted trouble ahead and was able to slow down, but the train did not come to a complete stop until it was too late for the father.

The little girl, however, suffered minor injuries.

“There was a man, who in a heroic effort went down in the front of the tracks to see if the little girl was OK, and he got her out,” said Hub. “He brought her up to us, and thank God above.”

Her father was killed.

“I’m a mom, and this devastated me like crazy,” said Hub. “I watched it firsthand, and I’m absolutely so thankful that she’s all right.”

The girl was reunited with her mother at the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Police said it is still unclear why the father jumped.

