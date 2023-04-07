SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WSVN) Jordyn O’Neil, a 25-year-old woman from Michigan, was on a years-long search for her father with barely any information about him. Her mother died when she was only ten and she didn’t even know her father’s name. But with the help of a Facebook group, she was finally able to track him down.

O’Neil reached out to her only known living relative, her grandmother’s sister, who had old pictures of her parents. O’Neil heard years ago that her father may have worked in Southgate, Michigan, so she turned to Facebook for help.

She posted the old pictures with her father’s name, Brian, on the Downriver and Friends group, hoping someone would recognize him. The post blew up, and many members of the group knew her father, Brian Ahern.

They sent O’Neil his phone number and address. Some even went to Ahern’s house to tell him about the post.

On Sunday, O’Neil finally met her father, whom she resembled so much, and discovered that she was his only child. Her baby Asher also made him a grandfather now.

“My first thought was ‘Wow, I look exactly like this man,'” she said. “There’s no denying that this is my father.”

The Downriver and Friends Facebook group has over 130,000 members and is known for helping others in their community.

