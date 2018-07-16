Father cleaning gun accidentally kills 6-year-old daughter

SALEM, Ind. (WSVN) – A man in southern Indiana accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old daughter, police said, while he was cleaning a handgun.

According to the Associated Press, police said Makayla S. Bowling’s father was cleaning the gun inside a home and thought the weapon was unloaded. The gun was then discharged, and struck Bowling in the head.

Detectives said they don’t believe foul play was involved. The father’s name has yet to be released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

