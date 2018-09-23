(CNN/WSVN) — As forecasters warn of more dangerous flooding in the Carolinas from Hurricane Florence’s torrential rainfall, they’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Kirk in the Atlantic.

Kirk had reached tropical storm-strength Saturday, but on Sunday the system was downgraded to a depression. It was cruising west at about 25 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday at 11 p.m.

The storm was about 835 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and posed no threat to land, according to the latest advisory.

New forecast cone for a weaker Kirk, now a tropical depression. Headed toward the Caribbean Sea late in the week. pic.twitter.com/RIbYSMbfMS — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 24, 2018

Kirk was packing sustained winds of 35 mph and its westward motion was expected to accelerate through Tuesday.

In the next few days, Kirk will likely run into strong wind shear, causing the storm to weaken as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, the Hurricane Center said.

