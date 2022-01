(WSVN) - Fast fashion brand Fashion Nova is in some legal trouble.

The Federal Trade Commission accused Fashion Nova of censoring negative reviews.

The California-based brand has been ordered to pay $4.2 million dollars to settle claims.

Fashion Nova said the FTC claims are false and deceptive.

