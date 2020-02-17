Fan sold exclusively at Lowe’s recalled due to injury hazard

(WSVN) - A ceiling fan sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores has been recalled due to the risk of injury.

Fanim Industries issued a recall for the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fan after 210 reports were made of the fan blade breaking or ejecting from the fan.

Ten of the reports claimed the fan blade hit consumers.

The recall is for the Harbor Breeze fan model LP8294LBN with UPC code 840506599178.

About 70,000 units were sold at Lowe’s stores and online from May 2014 through January 2016 for approximately $150.